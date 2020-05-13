Sections
News

Plea filed against Google Pay on flouting India's UPI interoperability rules

Wednesday 13 May 2020 15:35 CET | News

Delhi High Court has filed a pledge alleging that digital payments player Google Pay has flouted the rules of UPI interoperability.

According to Inc42, the company states that Google Pay does not allow new users to use their existing UPI ID on its platform, which the consumer might have created through other UPI platforms or apps. The petition was reviewed by Livemint with Delhi High Court hearing the case on 14 May. 

The petition states that Google Pay obliges consumers to create a new UPI ID or VPA to use its platform, while showing them as new users. Consequently, this practice allegedly flouts NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India) guidelines on interoperability, as UPI payment platforms need to give a choice to users to transact using their existing IDs, Inc42 declared.



More: Link


Keywords: Delhi High Court, Google Pay, UPI, mobile payments, interoperability rules, NPCI, National Payments Corporation of India, India
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: India
Industry Events

