Paytm launches proprietary app store

Thursday 8 October 2020 15:20 CET | News

India-based digital financial services platform Paytm has launched a mini-app store to support Indian developers.
The launch of the store follows the payment app being temporarily removed from Google’s Play Store on 18 September 2020 for violating developer guidelines on real-money gaming.

Another reason for the launch of the new app store, according to livemint.com is the fact that Google mandates that developers listed on its Play Store must use its billing service. Google levies a 30% commission on any transaction made for a digital product or service through its in-app billing system.

According to the company, more than 300 apps, including Decathlon, Ola, Rapido, Netmeds, 1MG, Domino’s Pizza, FreshMenu, and NoBroker have joined the Paytm app store.


Keywords: Paytm, India, app store, payments, in-app payments, online payments, mobile payments, Asia, APAC
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: India
