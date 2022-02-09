|
PayPoint Romania acquires digital payments app 24pay

Wednesday 9 February 2022 14:56 CET | News

PayPoint Romania has announced it completed the acquisition of local digital payment solution for public transport 24pay

The acquisition allows PayPoint to diversify its portfolio of services and continue expanding its digital solutions. Moreover, PayPoint will continue to offer fast payment services for public transportation with high quality and security standards.

Launched in 2018, the transport services app 24pay counts for over 730,000 downloads in app stores and is available for customers in 13 nationwide cities, including Bravov, Cluj-Napoca, Iasi, and Timisoara. Under new patronage, the app will provide additional features such as parking and railway tickets, and bill payment. 

PayPoint Romania is available in around 19,000 locations throughout the country and was part of the UK-based payment solution provider PayPoint until emerging into a separate entity starting of October 2020. 

