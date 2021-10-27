|
PayPal launches Zettle Terminal in the UK

Wednesday 27 October 2021 14:44 CET | News

PayPal has announced the launch of an all-in-one point of sale solution that offers increased mobility in-store for small businesses.

The Zettle Terminal is available now and it does not require a second device to pair it with. Featuring a touchscreen, the all-in-one mobile point of sale system is meant to offer small businesses mobility and efficiency. 

The launch comes when consumers are making greater use of contactless cards and digital wallets, and contactless payments set to make up almost half (47%) of all UK payments by the end of 2022, according to the press release. For small business owners, the Zettle Terminal aims to support their recovery, providing a touchless POS solution to help them grow their business and serve their customers.

The Zettle Terminal comes with a pre-loaded SIM card and its combined WiFi, and cellular connectivity means that small businesses are no longer dependent on fixed check-out points. It makes the checkout completely mobile.


