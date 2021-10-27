PayPal launches Zettle Terminal in the UK

The Zettle Terminal is available now and it does not require a second device to pair it with. Featuring a touchscreen, the all-in-one mobile point of sale system is meant to offer small businesses mobility and efficiency.
The launch comes when consumers are making greater use of contactless cards and digital wallets, and contactless payments set to make up almost half (47%) of all UK payments by the end of 2022, according to the press release. For small business owners, the Zettle Terminal aims to support their recovery, providing a touchless POS solution to help them grow their business and serve their customers.
The Zettle Terminal comes with a pre-loaded SIM card and its combined WiFi, and cellular connectivity means that small businesses are no longer dependent on fixed check-out points. It makes the checkout completely mobile.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions