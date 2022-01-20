PayBy teams up with Asfartrip

Customers who book travel affair, flights, or hotels on Asfartrip may now check out securely utilising PayBy's payment alternatives. The fintech company also announced that the Asfartrip website has been incorporated into its native app, allowing clients to access travel and accommodation booking services as well as cashless travel. The payment solutions from PayBy are accessible to all UAE residents.
Cashless travel is described as the future of tourism,according to Asfartrip, as the sector recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic and mobile phones are well integrated into the post-pandemic travel and tourism experience. The partnership between PayBy and Asfartrip is a step towards achieving cashless travel, a world in which anyone planning to travel, stay or go on vacation need not worry about cash-in-hand and adopt online payment solutions, according to the press release.
PayBy also provides digital payment services covering multiple scenarios. This includes retail purchases, hotels, taxis, utilities, and mobile top-ups. It uses a QR-code based payment system to enable contactless and cashless payments. The QR code generated by PayBy is based on tokenisation.
