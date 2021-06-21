|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

PassportCard enables payments

Monday 21 June 2021 12:55 CET | News

UK-based health insurance provider PassportCard has announced enabling payments for medical treatments abroad using an app. 

This will allow customers to pay for treatments without advance payments or application forms. According to a PassportCard representative, the insured users can pay medical bills and expenses directly and the costs are transferred to their PassportCard, which works like a credit card.

The app also regulates access to the users account and facilitates customer data management. The company works in partnership with Allianz, AWP Health and Life SA and is controlled by the White Mountains Insurance Group and DavidShield Holdings.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product launch, payment processing, mobile payments, credit card
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like