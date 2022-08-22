NPCI International names PayXpert acquirer for UPI and RuPay in the UK

This collaboration will make the Indian payment solutions available in the UK on all PayXpert’s android Point-of-Sale (POS) devices for in-store payments, starting with UPI-based QR code payments and later integrating the possibility for RuPay card payments. Both UPI and Rupay are payment systems under the umbrella of NPCI.
The agreement between the two will provide Indian travellers with a familiar and convenient way to make payments in the UK. The UPI and RuPay payment options are set to benefit both consumers and retailers across the UK while providing a welcome boost to commerce across the retail, hospitality, and tourism sectors.
PayXpert’s officials say that the UPI and the RuPay payment schemes are important to add to PayXpert’s portfolio of international payment options available on their POS devices. It will open up a new field of opportunity for the company in the UK and further strengthen the capability of their solution for UK merchants.
In a statement, representatives from NPCI commented that they are happy to partner with PayXpert as one of their first acquirer for UPI in the UK. With this development, Indians travelling to the UK will be able to enjoy the benefits of UPI’s payments platform through PayXpert’s POS devices. They also plan on augmenting the facility of RuPay card payments in the near future.
Digital commerce enabler Network International has announced in March 2022 that it started cooperating with NPCI International Payment (NIPL) on accepting the UPI payment interface in the UAE.
The agreement between Network and NIPL will benefit Indian travellers visiting the UAE by allowing them to make seamless mobile payments using their preferred QR-based digital wallets, supported by UPI technology, across Network’s retail merchant partner outlets, including those in sectors such as jewellery, supermarkets, hospitality, duty-free retailers, etc.
UPI is a global real-time payments (RTP) system, providing person-to-person (P2P) and person-to-merchant (P2M) transactions in India. According to the company, UPI has achieved a volume of USD 940 billion (39 billion transactions) in 2021, which is equivalent to 31% of India’s GDP.
RuPay is a Global Card payment network from India with over 700 million cards issued to date. It has been conceived by National Payments Corporation of India on 26 March 2012 to fulfil the Reserve Bank of India's vision of establishing a domestic, open, and multilateral system of payments.
