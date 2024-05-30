Subscribe
News

myPOS launches iPhone tap to pay in Italy

Thursday 30 May 2024 15:47 CET | News

UK-based payments company myPOS has recently launched its tap to pay service on iOS devices for businesses in Italy. 

 

Using the tap-to-pay on iPhones and the myPOS Glass app, merchants can seamlessly and securely accept contactless card payments, Apple Pay, as well as other digital wallets. Merchants with the myPOS Glass iOS app don’t require any additional hardware or payment terminals to accept payments, which makes integration not only easy but also affordable.

More on the new myPOS iOS capability

A representative from myPOS mentioned that Italian merchants are among the most innovative and due to the country’s immense tourism opportunities, accepting a variety of contactless payments, including tap-to-pay for iPhones, will positively impact sales for SMEs. Contactless cards and digital wallets are easy, convenient, and secure payment methods, especially for tourists who are not keen on carrying too much cash with them.

All merchants using myPOS must have a compatible iPhone model XS or later and running the latest version of the iOS system to be able to accept contactless payments, after downloading the myPOS Glass app onto their phones. 

How to use the service

New merchants must first register to the myPOS platform and pass the online verification process to open an account.

Whenever a customer makes a purchase, the merchant simply presents their iPhone to the customer and tap the preferred contactless payment method to complete the transaction. By becoming a myPOS client, merchants will benefit from a free account, free business cards, and immediate deposits of all accepted payments without additional costs.

The tap-to-pay technology for Apple uses the built-in feature of iPhones to keep data not only private but also secure for businesses and customers alike. Thus, whenever a payment is processed, Apple will not store card number or transaction details on its servers, making payments secure against potential fraud attacks or data leaks.


