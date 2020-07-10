Sections
News

Mobile payment service PayBy ties up with uPay to extend its reach in UAE

Friday 10 July 2020 13:08 CET | News

UAE-based fintech PayBy is partnering with payments app uPay to expand its reach to more than 850 uPay self-serve kiosks across the UAE.

 

With PayBy integrated into uPay systems, users can top up their digital wallets on the kiosk machines and use PayBy for e-commerce transactions, cashless payments and peer-to-peer transfers, the company said.

The two companies said they are finalising ways for customers to use their PayBy wallets for services such as recharging Salik, payments on the App Store, and topping up mobile cards.­­ PayBy is also in talks to expand its offerings to include government smart services. PayBy can currently be used for payments at different merchants, to pay for deliveries on arrival, order goods and services online, transfer and receive money instantly, and share cash gifts.


More: Link


