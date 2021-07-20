|
Mir cardholders can now use Apple Pay

Tuesday 20 July 2021 13:43 CET | News

The Mir payment system has announced that holders of Mir cards can now use Apple Pay.

Payment is available for iPhone and Apple Watch owners. In addition, users can also make purchases with Apple Pay on an iPhone, iPad, or Mac in apps and websites opened in the Safari browser.

A representative of the payment system informed that Sberbank, VTB, Tinkoff Bank, Russian Agricultural Bank, Promsvyazbank, Pochta Bank, Center-Invest Bank, and Primsotsbank were the first banks to provide their Mir cards clients with Apple Pay.

Mir is a Russian national payment system, with over 270 banks as participants. More than 150 banks issue Mir cards. The payment system cards are currently accepted in 11 countries.


