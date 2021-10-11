Mint Middle East partners with Payolog

With the alliance, Mint has taken another step towards development in the sphere of digital banking and payments. Combined with Smart City-specific solutions such as the Automated Fare Collection platform for transit, these services will ensure that Mint's future products are reaching a broader audience in the region. Mint's mobile-enabled fintech platform, which has supported the underbanked and driven financial and digital inclusion in the region, will receive a makeover with this Payolog partnership.
According to source, the modularity of its technology has been Payolog's core advantage, enabling banks, financial institutions and merchants with reach to consumers with less investment, buy-on-demand technologies, and plug-and-play integration with dynamic APIs.
