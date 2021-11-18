|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Mercury Mastercard to be available for digital wallets

Thursday 18 November 2021 10:57 CET | News

Mercury Financial has announced that its Mercury Mastercard will be available for digital wallets, increasing accessibility to payment platforms for underrepresented communities. 

Mercury Financial cardholders will have access to digital wallet and tokenization capabilities to make in-store, in-app and online payments at participating merchants from their Apple, Google or Samsung smart devices.

Mercury Financial’s launch of digital wallets and tokenization offers the advantages of safety, rewards and convenience to customers focused on rebuilding credit. Its benefits include encrypted data to keep card account numbers safe upon payment, rewards across both digital and physical credit cards.

The integration with digital wallets accessibility also applies to Mercury Financial’s recently announced Free Spirit Points Plus Mastercard and the Free Spirit Points Mastercard, which entered the market in February 2021.


Keywords: expansion, financial inclusion, product launch, mobile payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: United States
