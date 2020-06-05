Sections
News

Mastercard, Axis Bank, Worldline roll out app-based POS solution

Friday 5 June 2020 13:42 CET | News

Mastercard, Axis Bank, and Worldline have launched an app to enable kirana merchants accept payments from their mobile phones.

According to Financial Express, the solution addresses the needs of small businesses, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, by enabling them to utilise face-to-face transactions with options such as Bharat QR and NFC payments, as well as remote payments made via links for home deliveries.

Moreover, the application allows banks to have visibility over merchant’s transactions, and facilitates the process of getting business loans for small merchants. The offering is available as a white label solution to all banks and payment aggregators in the industry, with payment features like ‘E-khata’ or ‘online dukkan’, Financial Express reported.

Keywords: Mastercard, Axis Bank, Worldline, app launch, POS, mobile payments, kirana merchants, COVID-19, Bharat QR, remote payments, merchant transactions, business loans, E-khata, online dukkan
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: India
Payments & Commerce

