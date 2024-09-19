Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Market Pay introduces point-of-sale software payment solution

Thursday 19 September 2024 14:26 CET | News

France-based fintech firm Market Pay has announced the launch of a new hybrid point-of-sale software payment solution which merges POS and SoftPOS. 

By introducing the new service, Market Pay aims to deliver a single app available for both terminal and smartphone payments, thus serving as a solution suitable for all point-of-sale purchases. As a pan-European payment platform, the company delivers omnichannel digital solutions, with the firm managing the entire value chain based on its experience in the retail sector. By deploying simplified and optimised payment solutions, Market Pay serves both large retailers and small merchants, equipping them with end-to-end digital services.

Market Pay introduces point-of-sale software payment solution to optimise transactions for merchants

Moreover, Market Pay underlined its commitment to eliminating payment sector complexities and offering its commercial proposal by providing merchants with an advanced offering and becoming their point of contact for every payment.

Market Pay’s hybrid payment solution

As part of the new offering, Market Pay aims to enable points of sale to effectively and efficiently deploy several shopping experiences for their customers. The app enables users to accept payments on terminals or iOS or Android smartphones and tablets.  Additionally, as it merges POS and SoftPOS, the solution allows merchants to benefit from a unified interface and a single payment management access with the same functionality, payment methods, reconciliation, and transaction analysis reports.

When commenting on the announcement, officials from Market Pay underlined that the decision to introduce the app, which institutes a unified approach, can be attributed to a need to remove switching between two applications and thus two different interfaces, configurations, and integrations. Also, during peak sales or busy periods, as well as pop-up sales, businesses can now merge checkout payments and mobile payments across the sales area. Market Pay’s solution delivers the same features, including payment by bank card, wallet, or gift card, as well as the same security capabilities and administration interface.

Furthermore, as merchants are connected to the unified Market Pay management interface, they can visualise all their transactions and analyse, control, and augment the payment infrastructure.

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: POS, SoftPOS, payment methods, financial services, merchants
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Market Pay
Countries: France
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Market Pay

|
Discover all the Company news on Market Pay and other articles related to Market Pay in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like