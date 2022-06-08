MagicCube extends Tap to Pay beyond small and micro-merchants

i-Accept, the platform that transforms off-the-shelf smart devices such as phones, tablets, and large screens into contactless payments terminals, introduces new attributes ranging from device management to easier PCI compliance intended to enable seamless, scalable, and secure Tap to Pay, with or without PIN, in complex, large retailer environments.
Company officials stated that with Apple releasing Tap to Pay as a component of its proprietary iOS operating system, it becomes more urgent to serve the two billion Android users that represent more than 70% of the global mobile market. i-Accept brings an enterprise-grade solution that is secure, and not tied to a specific device maker, operating system, or card network, making it useful to go beyond small and micro merchants and serve large retailers, which have a vast array of use cases.
Among the new i-Accept capabilities designed to help enterprise retailers to optimise and improve their checkout experience, are multi-acquirer and multi-merchant support from a single platform, direct integration into complex systems without affecting PCI-DSS scope or certification, unchanged transaction routing and full control of the existing acquirer and merchant flows, flexible management of acceptance rules across multiple geographies, message translation across different standards, and support of current and future compliance requirements for large retailers.
Through i-Accept, acquiring banks and other financial services institutions can enable their large merchants and retailers to accept contactless transactions via payment cards and mobile wallets such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay, all at ‘card present’ rates for merchants and without limits on transaction amounts for consumers. It’s also flexible to quickly adapt to acceptance of local card schemes or crypto wallets, and support check out features such as ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ and rewards programmes.
i-Accept can also securely capture financial PINs and other verification methods on NFC-enabled smart devices large and small— an important feature in European and other markets where the use of PIN is mandated.
