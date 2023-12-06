Kiwibank introduces Apple Pay

New Zealand-based Kiwibank has announced the introduction of Apple Pay to provide its customers with convenience and accessibility.
By providing Apple Pay, the bank focuses on offering a safer, more secure, and private method of payment, helping customers make daily transactions simpler and user-oriented while leveraging the capabilities of the iPhone to protect every transaction. As per the information detailed in the press release, Apple Pay is available to Kiwibank’s customers who have an eligible Visa debit or credit card. To start using the solution, customers need to double-click and hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near a payment terminal to conduct a contactless payment. As Apple Pay purchases are authenticated with Face ID, Touch ID, or device passcode, and a one-time dynamic security code, the security of transactions is increased.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions