KBC, KBC Brussels, CBC bring Apple Pay to customers

Tuesday 3 November 2020 14:00 CET | News

KBC, KBC Brussels and CBC, have made Apple Pay available for consumers, enabling a more secure and private way to pay.

According to the press release, customers can also use Apple Pay on iPhone, iPad, and Mac to make faster and more convenient purchases in apps or on the web in Safari without having to create accounts or repeatedly type in shipping and billing information. Apple Pay makes it easier to pay for food and grocery deliveries, online shopping, transportation, and parking, among other things. Apple Pay can also be used to make payments in apps on Apple Watch. 

Besides, when customers use a credit or debit card with Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device, nor on Apple servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted, and securely stored in the Secure Element, an industry-standard, certified chip designed to store the payment information safely on the device.

Furthermore, there are two easy ways to set up Apple Pay:

  • On iPhone, simply open the Wallet app, tap +, and follow the steps to add KBC credit or debit cards. Once a customer adds a card to iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, and Mac, they can start using Apple Pay on that device right away.  

  • In the KBC Mobile app, tap ‘Apple Pay’ and select the KBC debit or credit card(s) to be added to Apple Pay. Customers will continue to receive all of the rewards and beneﬁts offered by KBC cards.


