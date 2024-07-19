Jifiti introduces tap now, pay later

As per the announcement, the customer can tap their mobile device to pay, as with a regular card transaction, at any point of sale. Tap Now, Pay Later™ allows banks and lenders to tap into the opportunity to push their own loan programs into any of the leading digital wallets.
Jifiti has already rolled out this technology to banks and merchants in the US and Europe.
