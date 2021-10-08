|
ICICI Bank launches contactless payment solution on iMobile Pay

Friday 8 October 2021 15:34 CET | News

India-based ICICI Bank has announced the launch of a new payment feature through its banking app, enabling customers to pay at POS machines or merchant outlets with their mobile phones.

The service benefits over 15 million debit and credit card customers of the Bank as they will no longer need to carry their cards for payments at retail stores. 

Based on the Near Field Communications (NFC) technology, the innovative payment service allows customers to create digital versions of their physical ICICI Bank debit and credit cards on the iMobile Pay app. Using the digital cards, customers can initiate electronic payments at merchant outlets from NFC-enabled Android smartphones by waving their phone near a contactless POS device.


