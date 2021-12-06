|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

HyperPay gets regulatory approval to augment ecommerce in Saudi Arabia

Monday 6 December 2021 13:45 CET | News

Saudi Arabia-based payment gateway HyperPay has obtained a permit from Saudi Payments to enable new ‘mada’ services for its merchants in Saudi Arabia.

The move will address the growing needs of local ecommerce merchants in the Kingdom, the company said in a statement. HyperPay claims it will make payments easier and more secure and offers pre-saving customer card details, and other billing services.

The payment gateway currently has over 2,000 Saudi merchants on board its platform, and it aims to expand across the Kingdom. Company officials stated that the Saudi market is witnessing significant growth in ecommerce, as the value of sales via ‘mada’ cards jumped during the third quarter of 2021 by 89%.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: regulation, ecommerce, merchant, growth markets, payment gateway
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Saudi Arabia
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like