Holvi introduces virtual debit cards

Friday 11 November 2022 15:31 CET | News

Finland-based online banking service for small businesses Holvi has announced the introduction of virtual debit cards. 

All price models now include a virtual debit card with its own card number, which offers more security and transparency over company spending. Virtual cards are ready to use immediately and provide full control over all spending at all times, both online and in stores.

One card for all uses

With the virtual debit cards, self-employed users can create their own card for any purpose, including business travel online subscriptions, or software licenses. These virtual cards are an alternative to physical payment cards and are suitable for one-off and recurring online business purchases. The Holvi virtual debit card can also be added to digital wallets and payments in shops are also possible via a smartphone.


No need to wait for a physical card

According to a Holvi representative, users who open a Holvi account no longer have to wait for the physical card to arrive in order to make payments. Customers can create a virtual card with just a few clicks and use it directly. Holvi has fully integrated the virtual card option into the Holvi business accounts and connected it to the billing tool and accounting functions. In this way, self-employed customers can manage their entire business in one account and one app and are provided with an overview of their expenses.

Virtual debit card included in all price models

A virtual debit card is included in all Holvi price models. Users with Holvi Pro and Holvi Pro+ can pay EUR 2 per month for each additional virtual card. It is possible for Freelancers to create and use up to a total of 10 virtual cards. Once the card has been created, the card details can be found in the Holvi app and users can access the virtual cards directly via their Holvi account and their digital wallets. Additionally, the cards can be blocked and unblocked in real-time without affecting the physical Holvi cards.

More about Holvi

Holvi aims to combine a business account, a Holvi Business Mastercard, billing functions, and online accounting in one place. The account offered by Holvi is a payment account and the funds held in the account are kept as segregated client funds. Deposits in payment accounts are not protected by deposit insurance, and the deposits do not receive interest.

Holvi is authorised as a payment service provider by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) throughout the European Economic Area (EEA). As a Mastercard Principal Member, we issue our own Holvi Business Mastercard.


More: Link


