News

Google Pay launches NFC-based contactless payment option in India

Monday 31 August 2020 15:35 CET | News

Google Pay has rolled out a NFC-based contactless payment option in India, enabling users to add their card numbers for direct payment. 

According to India Today, currently only Axis Visa cards and SBI Visa credit cards can be added, while international cards aren’t supported by Google Pay yet. To use the method, users should go to 'Settings', select 'Payment Methods', and 'Add Card'. Afterwards, consumers should fill in the card number, expiry date, CVV, and the cardholder’s name and billing address. Once they save the data, they will get an OTP for confirmation. However, the option is not live for all users at the moment and is a server-side roll out.

Moreover, after users have entered their card numbers successfully, Google Pay creates a 'token' that replaces the card’s actual number, although to pay people directly or to send or receive money with others, Google Pay users will still have to link a bank account that acts as the default payment method.

Furthermore, users are enabled to use the ‘tap and pay’ option that can be used at NFC-enabled terminals for making contactless payments by using a smartphone. The card can be used to make three kinds of payments – NFC, Bharat QR, and in-app merchants.

However, the identifiers will be stored locally, meaning that users have to set their cards up each time they reset their phone or get a new one. Besides, it is unclear if Google Pay will support more cards on the platform, India Today stated.

Keywords: Google Pay, NFC, contactless payments, card payments, India, card numbers, direct payment, Axis Visa cards, SBI Visa, credit cards, international cards, token, cardholder, Bharat QR, in-app, merchants
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: India
