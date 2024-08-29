Subscribe
Flutterwave receives payment systems licence in Uganda

Thursday 29 August 2024 13:59 CET | News

Paytech Flutterwave has been granted a Payments System Operator (PSO) licence from the Bank of Uganda, furthering its expansion across Africa.

 

This licence facilitates Flutterwave’s expansion across Africa, adding Uganda to its growing list of countries where it operates. Now, the paytech can offer a comprehensive suite of payment solutions tailored to the country’s unique needs.

Uganda’s payment ecosystem becomes more digital

Uganda’s digital payment landscape is transforming, driven by a youthful and vibrant population. This demographic presents an unprecedented opportunity to advance economic growth through enhanced financial inclusion and digital innovation.

Utilising its advanced technology and understanding of African markets, Flutterwave offers a comprehensive suite of payment solutions tailored to the Uganda’s unique needs.

From mobile money integration, important for Uganda’s predominantly mobile-first population, to seamless cross-border payment capabilities, Flutterwave is uniquely positioned to connect Uganda to the global economy.

Flutterwave wins Ugandan PSO licence

How will the new licence affect Flutterwave’s proposition

With the PSO licence, Flutterwave will offer payout services for disbursing funds like salaries and commissions, invoicing solutions for easy tracking and payment collection, and mobile money integration to provide convenient and accessible payment options for Ugandans.

The licence will also streamline fund transfers and payment collections across diverse customer segments and locations in Uganda, enabling businesses to benefit from efficient, reliable, and tailor-made payment solutions through either Flutterwave for Business or SendApp.

The paytech’s officials stated that securing this licence in Uganda is a significant step towards realising their vision of a financially connected Africa. At Flutterwave, they believe that the future of Africa lies in its ability to seamlessly connect its people, businesses, and economies through technology. They are happy to contribute to this journey, empowering Ugandan businesses and individuals to harness the full potential of digital payments.


