Fintech Xpay launches debit card programme for "personal brands"

The solutions aim to offer smaller brands and influencers the opportunity to develop their own Mastercard with their own design. The fintech wants to give companies the opportunity to set up their own debit card with individual loyalty components within a short time.
Xpay supplies the necessary banking system and the individualised debit card from Mastercard. With its business model, Xpay aims to open up a business area at the crossroad between customer loyalty, purpose economy, and banking. With every payment process in which customers decide to use their favorite brand’s card, loyalty points are collected, which can be converted into individualised membership rewards. An XPay representative states that in times of social media and online shopping, payment processes can create a new closeness in customer relationships that is based, for example, on shared values and preferences.
With the branded Mastercard debit card, customers will be able to produce a Mastercard debit card in plastic or metal in the corporate design of their choice. These cards automatically come with an integrated current account and German IBAN. In addition, it is possible to individual decide on price and service levels for users of the card.
Saskia Diez, a German jewelry designer, is the first to collaborate with the fintech to launch a card, called the Loverscard, in this segment. This is a limited, mirror-polished card made of stainless steel. Fans should get benefits from shopping with this card that are tailored to the artist Saskia Diez. According to Saskia Diez, the Loverscard program sees itself as an exclusive community that the artist regularly fill with things, brands, and experiences that they love.The card also includes a concierge service, insurance benefits, and access to airport lounges around the world.
