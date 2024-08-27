Subscribe
News

Factor4 joins forces with SunFire POS

Tuesday 27 August 2024 14:56 CET | News

Gift card provider and loyalty solutions company Factor4 and SunFire POS have entered into a strategic collaboration to optimise their offerings. 

As part of the partnership, Factor4 and SunFire POS intend to improve their offerings while ensuring they maintain their position in the industry and create additional revenue by increasing opportunities for their clients. Additionally, by integrating Factor4’s solutions with SunFire POS’s point-of-sale systems, the two firms intend to provide clients with more effective tools to optimise customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Factor4 and SunFire POS have entered into a strategic collaboration to optimise both their offerings.

As a provider of point-of-sale solutions for the retail and CBD industries, SunFire POS focuses on innovation and customer satisfaction by offering a suite of features designed to simplify operations and increase user engagement. On the other hand, Factor4 is committed to delivering solutions to businesses aiming to improve their customer loyalty programs.

Factor4 and SunFire POS’s partnership capabilities

Through this collaboration, Factor4 and SunFire POS are set to deliver several new features, including integrated loyalty solutions, a processor-agnostic system for maintaining flexibility, white label capabilities that allow customisation, night and weekend customer support, advanced reporting, detailed inventory controls, and simplified online and offsite sales integration through an ecommerce and events platform.

Moreover, representatives from Factor4 underlined that, by combining their firm’s knowledge with SunFire POS’s, the two companies plan to offer increased value to businesses in the retail and CBD industries, supporting them in expanding their operations in a competitive market. At the same time, officials from SunFire POS mentioned that this alliance is set to enable the company to deliver comprehensive gift card solutions, assisting clients and equipping them with more revenue opportunities. In addition, Factor4 and SunFire POS’s collaboration supports both companies in their commitment to advancing the overall industry while expanding their capabilities and footprint.

More: Link


Factor4

