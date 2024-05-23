Subscribe
News

DNA Payments joins forces with SUNMI

Thursday 23 May 2024 09:19 CET | News

UK-based payments provider DNA Payments has partnered with SUNMI to solidify both companies’ presence in the UK and expand their solution offering. 

In a bid to extend their footprint in the UK, DNA Payments and SUNMI introduced their collaboration to ensure simplified and unified payments for partners and merchants across the region. Both companies operate across the retail, hospitality, F&B, and stadia sectors. Assisted by the expansion of SUNMI’s team from the UK, DNA Payments can further support the company’s growth in the UK and Ireland’s payment sector via its capabilities. These include delivering a unified commerce platform with P2PE-certified POS devices, ecommerce, and in-app processing, as well as being a participant in the acquiring, Open Banking, APMs, and reporting service-all markets.

DNA Payments – SUNMI collaboration objectives

By joining forces, DNA Payments and SUNMI intend to allow merchants and partners to provide a full suite of payment solutions in combination with the latter’s Android POS devices and DNA Payments’ axept PRO payment software. Previously, DNA Payments was responsible to launch and support a range of payment device manufacturers in the region. The current move is set to enable to company to extend its range to assist SUNMI’s Android devices with its capabilities.

Furthermore, the partnership between the two firms allows the axept PRO payment application to support the SUNMI P2 SmartPad, P2 Lite SE, and P2 Pro devices with security through full EMV and P2PE certification, which operates with DNA Payments’ acquiring platform. The additional SUNMI devices are currently part of the true-omni suite of solutions, enabling partners and merchants with a broader range of devices to choose from.

According to DNA Payments’ officials, the company is committed to providing solutions that fit the requirements of the market for the verticals in which it operates. The partnership with SUNMI, as well as the addition of its range, complements the firm’s development strategy, as it aims to provide unified payments, with flexible devices designed to meet the expectations of the environment. Also, the collaboration focuses on supporting the multi-app solutions that can solve the complex difficulties these sectors require.

