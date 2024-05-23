DNA Payments joins forces with SUNMI

In a bid to extend their footprint in the UK, DNA Payments and SUNMI introduced their collaboration to ensure simplified and unified payments for partners and merchants across the region. Both companies operate across the retail, hospitality, F&B, and stadia sectors. Assisted by the expansion of SUNMI’s team from the UK, DNA Payments can further support the company’s growth in the UK and Ireland’s payment sector via its capabilities. These include delivering a unified commerce platform with P2PE-certified POS devices, ecommerce, and in-app processing, as well as being a participant in the acquiring, Open Banking, APMs, and reporting service-all markets.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions