Digiseq enables wearables

Monday 24 May 2021 13:49 CET | News

UK-based fintech Digiseq has announced enabling the use of wearables through a mobile app that can turn any NFC chip-embedded object into a contactless payment device. 

According to DIGISEQ, the company offers businesses an all-in-one solution for entering the wearable technology market. The fintech aims to allow businesses to use their existing infrastructure, ecosystem of partners, hardware and security systems to create wearable technology. The new service makes objects embedded with an NFC chip payment suitable for payments by allowing users to pair their bank card to the wearable, track activity, change bank details, and disable payment features. This is done through the Manage Mii mobile app which allows 'Rapid Contactless Personalisation'. Banks currently supporting the initiative include ABN Amro, Cembra Money Bank, Credit Bank of Moscow, and KBC Bank Ireland.


