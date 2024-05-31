Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Curve to launch its own version of Apple Pay

Friday 31 May 2024 14:54 CET | News

UK-based financial super app Curve has announced its plans to introduce its own version of Apple Pay, aiming to support banks in reducing costs. 

Curve, which is a digital wallet that connects all of a customer’s cards into a physical debit card, intends to launch a new service that is set to be a direct competitor to Apple Wallet. Through this, the company aims to allow iPhone users to make contactless payments by double-clicking the side button. Currently, users can only leverage Apple’s payment system, with no other companies delivering similar services on devices. Through this move, Curve intends to support banks in saving on the costs of transaction fees which they now pay to Apple.

UK-based financial super app Curve has announced its plans to introduce its own version of Apple Pay, aiming to support banks in reducing costs.

More information on the announcement

After being investigated by the European Commission from 2020 until recently for restricting access to its mobile payment systems, Apple granted rivals access to its near-field communication (NFC) chip. This enables apps like Curve to utilise the NFC chip for their contactless payment systems. As provided by City A.M., a representative from Curve confirmed that their company’s product would be prepared for launch after the final technical details with Apple’s NFC technology are completed.

At the moment, banks and financial institutions face substantial fees for transactions processed via Apple Pay. By launching its own service, Curve intends to eliminate these fees for banks, thus allowing them to save significant amounts of money. Additionally, the company plans to provide Curve Pay so that every payment has a lower cost to the issuers the firm collaborates with, while also developing a rewarding experience for customers. Apple refused to comment regarding Curve’s plans, despite being approached by City A.M.

About Curve

With its operations launched in 2015, Curve focuses on enabling users to consolidate and improve their bank and loyalty cards into one app. The company’s data shows that it now has over four million customers, with it mainly generating income from card transactions, ATM withdrawals, currency exchanges, and a subscription service.

The plan to launch Curve Pay follows the company’s move to introduce a credit card in the UK that provides Section 75 protection. The new Curve credit card maintained all the functionalities of Curve, but it was upgraded with increased security and flexibility. Additionally, the all-in-one payment card was set to offer Section 75 protection to every card in the customer’s wallet.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product launch, Apple Pay, mobile payments, payments , digital payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Curve
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Curve

|
Discover all the Company news on Curve and other articles related to Curve in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like