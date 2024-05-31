Curve to launch its own version of Apple Pay

Curve, which is a digital wallet that connects all of a customer’s cards into a physical debit card, intends to launch a new service that is set to be a direct competitor to Apple Wallet. Through this, the company aims to allow iPhone users to make contactless payments by double-clicking the side button. Currently, users can only leverage Apple’s payment system, with no other companies delivering similar services on devices. Through this move, Curve intends to support banks in saving on the costs of transaction fees which they now pay to Apple.
