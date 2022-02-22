|
Conotoxia integrates Vipps payment method

Tuesday 22 February 2022 14:09 CET | News

US-based fintech Conotoxia has enabled its users to make mobile payments with the Norwegian payment method Vipps.

In order to use this new way of paying at Conotoxia, customers need to install the Vipps app on a smartphone and link the payment card to the account. Vipps is the most popular mobile payment method in Norway, according to the press release. It will allow Conotoxia users to, among other things, perform currency exchange and money transfer transactions or deposit funds into the Forex account on the web portal.

With the continuous broadening of the payment methods portfolio, Conotoxia users already have access to fintech currency wallets like Google Pay, Apple Pay, and PayPal, cards like Visa, Mastercard, Diners Club, and others, traditional bank transfers and online transfers Pay-By-Link, Trustly, Klarna (Sofort), Visa Checkout, Skrill, BLIK, Rapid Transfer, Vipps, EPS, and iDEAL.

