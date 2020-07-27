Sections
News

Clean Juice, in partnership with Lunchbox, reveals mobile app

Monday 27 July 2020 14:47 CET | News

Clean Juice has launched a branded mobile app under a partnership with Lunchbox, an omnichannel platform for US-based restaurants.

Via this mobile app, customers will be allowed to pre-order juice for curbside pickup and for the first time provide a delivery option. In addition, the app will also enable customers to earn, track, and redeem rewards points and get nutritional information on organic juice.

Mobile Payments Today revealed that the company said the integration with Lunchbox will provide access to strategic partners, including the DoorDash mobile ordering and delivery platform and the Toast point of sale system.


More: Link


