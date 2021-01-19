|
Centili unveils Maestro monetisation platform-as-a-service for mobile payments

Tuesday 19 January 2021 13:41 CET | News

UK-based mobile payments platform Centili has announced that it will launch new ‘as-a-service’ offerings in 2021 to support the evolution of the mobile payments industry. 

Centili's new Maestro solution, a cloud-based managed service platform, enables frictionless ecosystem management, and monetisation of digital experiences, for telcos, aggregators and enterprises, OTTs, gaming companies and many other digital brands. It allows customers to take advantage of Centili’s existing infrastructure and network to increase agility, reduce costs and increase revenues.

Since its shift to a subscription-based model in Q2 2020, Centili claims that it has seen over 10 companies, both telco and digital merchants, adopt Centili Maestro. According to thefastmode.com, 2021 will also see Centili offer solutions to facilitate conversational commerce for digital merchants looking to enhance their services. 


