Cashfree Payments associates with Mumbai Metro One

Friday 17 December 2021 10:16 CET | News

Cashfree Payments (Cashfree) has associated with Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL) to enable online payments for metro passengers.

Passengers of Mumbai Metro can now purchase, recharge, and avail individual tickets using Cashfree Payments’ QR code.

Available at all 12 stations on the Mumbai Metro Line 1, passengers can use any UPI app such as WhatsApp, Gpay, Bhim, Phonepe, to scan the Cashfree Payments’ QR code and complete the payment. The payments system will minimise human touchpoints by reducing check-ins and transit time at the ticket counters.


Keywords: Cashfree, digital payments, QR payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: India
