|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Capitec launches QR code scanning feature

Wednesday 25 November 2020 14:09 CET | News

South Africa-based digital bank Capitec has launched a QR code payment feature in its new app.

The ‘Scan to Pay’ feature can be used across all major QR code-based payment providers including SnapScan and Zapper and allows payments to be made at till points and restaurants as well as for parking and online shopping.

The new Capitec app is interoperable across all major payment platforms, reducing the need to use multiple QR payment apps.

According to the company, to use this feature, clients will have to tap ‘Scan to Pay’, scan the QR code and then confirm the purchase with either their fingerprint or banking PIN.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Capitec, South Africa, Africa, QR code, mobile payments, payments app, SnapScan, Zapper
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: South Africa
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like