|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

bunq, phos to offer Android-based POS payments

Tuesday 24 November 2020 14:25 CET | News

UK-based phos, has announced that it is working with Dutch neobank bunq to add solutions to the way its retail merchant customers accept payments.

phos enables users to receive payments directly on an NFC-enabled Android device. bunq will deploy the phos solution so that customers can replace physical POS terminals or cash with a software-based POS, via their phones or other Android devices.

During the initial phase of the scheme, bunq will offer this new feature to its retail merchant customers across its European markets, including Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Spain.

phos’ technology also allows merchants to accept contactless payments on their own mobile devices without the need for additional hardware. This can be easy to set up and it can reduce costs for merchants compared with other digital payment solutions.

If the trial is successful, phos’ technology will be fully incorporated into the bunq app for the use of its retail customers, with a view to the solution being rolled out across more markets and customer segments in the future. The project will rely on Paynetics, an e-money institution with licence across the European Union, as the acquiring bank.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: bunq, phos, POS, neobank, NFC-enabled, Android, contactless payments, mobile banking, mobile payments, e-money
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Europe
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like