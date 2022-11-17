Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Brazil permits changes to Mastercard's payment arrangement

Tuesday 6 December 2022 14:23 CET | News

The Central Bank of Brazil has decided to allow changes to Mastercard’s local payment arrangement regulation in order to further support WhatsApp payments.

 

The changes to Mastercard’s local payment arrangement regulation would enable Mastercard payments through Meta Platforms-owned WhatsApp as part of the Facebook Pay Program. According to finance.yahoo.com, the programme still needs to meet certain conditions before it can be fully implemented. 

Mastercard cardholders in Brazil can send and receive money to and from friends and family through WhatsApp since May 2021, when Mastercard debit cardholders with cards issued by Banco Inter, Itaú, Nubank, and Sicredi received access to the P2P WhatsApp service. The payments service on WhatsApp is enabled by Facebook Pay and processed by Facebook Pagamentos and Cielo.

 

The Central Bank of Brazil has decided to allow changes to Mastercard’s local payment arrangement regulation in order to further support WhatsApp payments.

 

Meta’s efforts to launch WhatsApp payments in Brazil 

According to the Financial Times, WhatsApp had aimed to launch a payments-to-merchant (P2M) function in Brazil in late 2021. However, Meta’s plan to allow users to send money to businesses via messaging app WhatsApp in Brazil suffered some setbacks due to mismatches with potential payment partners. 

While WhatsApp has already rolled out a feature in Brazil and India enabling money transfers between individuals, known as peer-to-peer (P2P) payments, both efforts were initially delayed by regulatory pushback. For instance, Brazil's central bank blocked WhatsApp's P2P payments just days after its launch before eventually allowing it to restart. 

Reuters reported in November 2022 that the WhatsApp messaging service will introduce a commercial directory and test a payments tool in Brazil, as Meta Platform regards business messaging as a potential fresh source of revenue. Meta officials cited by the same source revealed that the ultimate goal of this endeavour is to make it so users can find, message, and buy from a business all in the same WhatsApp chat. 

Moreover, the directory will allow users to find companies with business messaging accounts on WhatsApp, facilitating easier access to customer service chats. Partnering with local companies, WhatsApp also wants to test a payments tool in Brazil that would make in-app transactions possible with credit or debit cards.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: central bank, mobile payments, regulation, WhatsApp
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Central Bank of Brazil, Mastercard
Countries: Brazil
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Central Bank of Brazil

|

Mastercard

|
Discover all the Company news on Central Bank of Brazil and other articles related to Central Bank of Brazil in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like