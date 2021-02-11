|
News

Boku launches direct carrier billing for Microsoft in South Korea and Saudi Arabia

Thursday 11 February 2021 13:00 CET | News

Boku, a global provider of mobile payment and identity solutions, has announced that it has launched direct carrier billing as a payment method for Microsoft in both South Korea and Saudi Arabia.

Customers of South Korea’s SK Telecom and Saudi Arabia’s Saudi Telecom can now make cardless payments on both Microsoft Xbox and Microsoft PC stores.

Microsoft gamers and PC users are now able to checkout using their phone number as their on-file payment method. To that end, direct carrier billing aims to further accelerate the access to and the utilisation of Microsoft products via digital payments for of SKT and STC subscribers.


More: Link


