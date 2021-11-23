Amnis expands to Europe as a payment institution

Amnis, which aims to simplify international payment transactions for SMEs, is expanding to Europe as a payment institution. With the new license, the company’s expansion focus will be on Central and Eastern Europe, and Amnis intends to start business activities in Germany, Austria, Italy, the Czech Republic and Poland before the end of 2022. The fintech simplifies international payments and currency transactions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and offers suppliers within its own PEER network to pay across borders and in real time.
In order to accelerate the expansion, Amnis has raised CHF 3 million in an initial financing round. Amnis already enables SMEs to make payments in over 50 currencies and in the future, Amnis customers will also be able to receive foreign currencies using an IBAN account. Via the Amnis peer-to-peer network, SMEs can connect with their suppliers in order to make free payments in all currencies in real time. Thanks to digital SME onboarding, this is possible without major hurdles.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions