Ahlibank launches the Ahlipay e-wallet in Qatar

Wednesday 14 July 2021 11:25 CET | News

Ahlibank, a Qatar-based financial institution, has announced the launch of the Ahlipay e-wallet in Qatar.

The Ahlipay e-wallet is available to all residents of Qatar, including non-Ahlibank customers, as well as to visitors. Users can download the app, register, and start using it without the need to visit a physical branch. The app is available in Arabic, English, Bangla, and Nepali, and can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and Apple Store.

With Ahlipay, users can pay for their purchases at merchants by scanning the QR code. In addition, they can also make person to person transfers, make utility and mobile bill payments. Users can add funds to the e-wallet through Ahlibank ATMs, Ahlibank Account, or credit cards and local non-Ahlibank debit cards.


Keywords: e-wallet, QR payments, mobile payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Qatar
