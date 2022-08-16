ABN Amro launches new feature for its mobile payment app Tikkie

Users can set up a Groepi in the app and invite other members to join the collective and share their costs. Friends and family can be invited into the group by various means, including by WhatsApp. Tikkie then takes care of the maths.
Tikkie's officials explained that the new functionality is handy for one-off events, such as a night on the town with friends, as well as long-term spending, such as keeping track of the shared costs incurred within a household.
Children’s financial education app Gimi has partnered with ABN AMRO to help educate young customers about personal finance and provide them with a safe platform to handle their bank accounts, according to FinancialIT.
The partnership with Gimi makes ABN AMRO able to launch an educational tool designed specifically for children and their parents, to help directly address the issue of youth financial illiteracy. The co-branded app, which was developed in 90 days, allows the bank’s young customers to easily handle their money through their connected bank account using Open Banking.
The app will be available to all families in the Netherlands, and those accessing it through ABN AMRO will have free access to Gimi’s Superskills Pro subscription, which is typically EUR 2.99 per child per month. The Superskills package maximises the financial literacy learning experience for children, as they can enrol in personal finance e-lessons and take part in ‘money missions’ with their families.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions