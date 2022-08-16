Subscribe
News

ABN Amro launches new feature for its mobile payment app Tikkie

Tuesday 16 August 2022 14:40 CET | News

Netherlands-based bank ABN Amro has launched Groepie, a feature for its app Tikkie, that allows users to track and settle costs as a group.

 

Users can set up a Groepi in the app and invite other members to join the collective and share their costs. Friends and family can be invited into the group by various means, including by WhatsApp. Tikkie then takes care of the maths.

Tikkie's officials explained that the new functionality is handy for one-off events, such as a night on the town with friends, as well as long-term spending, such as keeping track of the shared costs incurred within a household.

ABN Amro supports educated spending

Children’s financial education app Gimi has partnered with ABN AMRO to help educate young customers about personal finance and provide them with a safe platform to handle their bank accounts, according to FinancialIT.

The partnership with Gimi makes ABN AMRO able to launch an educational tool designed specifically for children and their parents, to help directly address the issue of youth financial illiteracy. The co-branded app, which was developed in 90 days, allows the bank’s young customers to easily handle their money through their connected bank account using Open Banking.

The app will be available to all families in the Netherlands, and those accessing it through ABN AMRO will have free access to Gimi’s Superskills Pro subscription, which is typically EUR 2.99 per child per month. The Superskills package maximises the financial literacy learning experience for children, as they can enrol in personal finance e-lessons and take part in ‘money missions’ with their families.




More: Link


