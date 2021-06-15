|
88 percent of US-based Millennials want to make purchases on chat apps

Tuesday 15 June 2021 14:33 CET | News

Clickatell, a mobile communications and chat commerce company, has revealed that 82% of US-based Millennials want to make purchases via chat apps like the ones they use to talk to friends and family.

According to the press release, the findings come from the company's second Chat Commerce Trends Report, which is based on a survey of more than 1,000 US-based Millennials and is conducted by Dimensional Research in partnership with Clickatell. The study underscores that younger consumers are ready to move to chat not only for customer service but to also complete business transactions.

Furthermore, Clickatell’s latest report reveals that 93% of Millennials have identified significant benefits to doing business on chat, such as:

  • 48% save time and easily get a quick response;

  • 43% respond to a chat when it is convenient for them;

  • 41% keep all conversations in the same place;

  • 38% use an app that they are already using on a regular basis;

  • 36% want conversations in one place so any agent can pick up with all history immediately;

  • 34% don't need to install other apps;

  • 25% want businesses to easily verify their identity or personal information;

  • 24% want businesses to send offers specific to them or their account;

  • 19% don't want to speak to a live person.

On the other hand, while Millennials are ready for the shift, businesses have work to do, as only 10% of Millennials stated that brands 'always' offer the digital communication channel of their choice, including chat app, social media, and phone. Other results of the research show that:

  • 89% of Millennials want to do business on chat;

  • 54% have received a message through a chat app about an order pickup, delivery, or package arrival;

  • 38% have received a link via chat to make a payment;

  • 41% have used a link via chat to book or confirm an order, appointment, or a reservation.

Overall, one key reason for this trend is that end users are increasingly turning to more advanced messaging channels for their daily conversations. Therefore, advanced messaging is a key way for enterprises to reach customers.


