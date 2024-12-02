PayU acquires Red Dot Payment, expanding operations to Southeast Asia

With this transaction, PayU expands into the Southeast Asia region and brings the total amount deployed in fintech investments and M&A to north of USD 700 million over the last three years.

According to one Google-Temasek study, Southeast Asia is one of the fastest growing digital payments markets in the world, and is expected to triple in size to USD 240 billion in total payments volume by 2025. The region is already home to 350 million internet users across its six largest countries, exceeding that of the population of the US, presenting an immense business potential for global merchants.

Under the terms of the agreement, PayU has acquired a majority stake in RDP in a transaction valuing the company at USD 65 million.