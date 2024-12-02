PayRetailers has announced its acquisition of Celeris in order to expand global payment orchestration and credit card capabilities.

Following this announcement, the acquisition will strengthen PayRetailers’ ability to deliver a full-stack and secure payment solution that supports its international growth initiative, while bringing strategic capabilities under a unified payment platform in-house as well. This includes global credit card processing and multi-region orchestration.

In addition, the acquisition will give PayRetailers the possibility to simplify back-end processes such as reporting, financial consolidation, and reconciliation for merchants and partners. The company is set to continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

More information on PayRetailers’ acquisition of Celeris

According to the official press release, the process of combining intelligent payment routing, automated reconciliation, and real-time analytics will allow the platform to offer improved authorisation rates across multiple payment providers. At the same time, it will also allow PayRetailers’ partners to optimise payment conversion, improve cost-efficiency, and ultimately boost sales as well.

Furthermore, the acquisition will enable PayRetailers to incorporate Celeris’ platform directly into its Latam operations in order to optimise existing products while also expanding capabilities in credit card processing, a critical component of the region’s payments landscape. The process of incorporation aims to further lay the foundation for expansion into new verticals and new geographies across LATAM in order to make it more accessible for both existing merchants and new entrants.

Celeris’ orchestration gateway was developed in order to enable partners to connect to a single platform and access multiple acquiring collaborators globally, aiming to simplify and improve access for new and existing merchants, as well as allow them to expand in the region more easily. In addition, it also offers white label services to PSPs, banks, and fintech businesses, alongside direct-to-merchant full-service payment solutions.