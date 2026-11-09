National Bank of Canada has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Embark Student Corp, a Canada-based digital education savings and planning company. Embark manages Registered Education Savings Plans (RESPs) for approximately 436,000 beneficiaries and has more than CAD 6 billion (USD 4.3 billion) in assets under management. The acquisition price is estimated at CAD 226 million (USD 161 million), with potential adjustments for working capital.

Deal structure and approvals

Embark Student Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation and Embark's sole shareholder, will transfer its RESP business and related obligations to Embark at closing, after which a wholly owned subsidiary of National Bank will acquire Embark's shares. The Foundation will remain promoter of the Embark plans for a transitional period, with that role expected to pass to Embark by mid-2027.

The transaction will be carried out through a plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act and requires approval from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice and the relevant regulators. Closing is expected by the middle of National Bank's 2027 fiscal year. The bank expects the acquisition to reduce its Common Equity Tier 1 ratio by approximately ten basis points at closing.

Expanding the bank's retail savings offering

The deal extends National Bank's reach in Ontario and Western Canada and adds a dedicated education savings channel to its retail business. Embark will continue its daily operations, including applying for government grants, investing RESP funds, and running its digital platform. Nancy Paquet, Executive Vice-President, Wealth Management at National Bank, said the transaction is strongly aligned with the bank's savings and investment advisory strategy for its clients.

Andrew Lo, CEO and President of Embark Student Corp, said Embark will continue providing RESP services and advice to families, now alongside National Bank. The acquisition follows National Bank's purchase of Canadian Western Bank, completed in February 2025, and its acquisition of Laurentian Bank's retail and SME portfolios on 1 November 2026, as the bank expands its domestic franchise.