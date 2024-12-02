Kraken has completed the acquisition of Capitalise.ai, an Israel-based developer of no-code, natural-language trading automation.

The deal will see Capitalise.ai’s technology gradually integrated into Kraken Pro later this year. Capitalise.ai, founded in 2015, created a platform capable of converting ordinary text into executable trading strategies. Its system can process both historical and real-time data across multiple markets, including equities, cryptocurrencies, foreign exchange, futures and options. The technology has previously been implemented by a range of brokers and exchanges, demonstrating its adaptability in both retail and institutional trading environments.

Improving access to automated strategies

Kraken Pro has evolved into a platform offering advanced trading tools, but navigating these features has generally required technical knowledge and extensive trading experience. According to representatives from Kraken, the integration of Capitalise.ai’s platform will allow users to construct, test and deploy complex trading strategies using plain language, removing barriers that previously limited access to automation.

Representatives from Kraken noted that the acquisition provides traders with a faster and more accessible way to implement strategies across digital and traditional asset classes. The technology is expected to enable the testing and execution of customised strategies without requiring users to write code. Officials highlighted that this approach may broaden access to sophisticated trading tools that were previously confined to more experienced or technically skilled participants.

Capitalise.ai’s co-founders and important engineering staff will join Kraken and continue to work within the Kraken Pro business unit, according to company statements. The rollout is expected to be phased, with new features gradually becoming available to the platform’s users.