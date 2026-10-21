Omnichannel payments provider KORT Payments (KORT) is moving into account-to-account money movement with a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of AptPay, a Canada-based payments technology company focused on real-time payments and payment orchestration. The deal combines KORT's omnichannel payments business with AptPay's multi-rail money movement platform. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

What AptPay adds to KORT's platform

AptPay offers businesses a single integration for moving money across multiple payment rails, including Mastercard Send, Visa Original Credit Transaction (OCT), Interac e-Transfer, Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT), Automated Clearing House (ACH), Real Time Payments (RTP), FedNow, and cross-border transfers. Through this integration, businesses can route payments across these rails rather than connecting to each one separately. The platform includes built-in compliance tools for know your customer (KYC), anti-money laundering (AML), and sanctions screening. AptPay serves merchants and platforms in Canada and the US, particularly in gaming and gambling, digital assets, and financial services.

The acquisition extends KORT's capabilities beyond card acceptance to account-to-account payments and disbursements. Customers will be able to both collect and send funds through one provider and a consolidated platform. Danny Chazonoff, President and Chief Operating Officer of KORT Payments, said AptPay's real-time payout and orchestration capabilities complement KORT's platform and will allow the combined business to offer money movement across North America.

US expansion and integration plans

The deal also supports KORT's growth strategy by broadening its product range and accelerating its expansion in the US. AptPay already supports US rails such as ACH, RTP, and FedNow, alongside Canadian options including Interac e-Transfer and EFT. Combining card acceptance with real-time payouts allows KORT to handle both incoming and outgoing payment flows for its customers.

After closing, AptPay will operate as a division of KORT under its existing brand, with Shams Syed, Chief Executive Officer of AptPay, continuing to lead the business unit. Customers and partners will continue to be supported without interruption. Syed said joining KORT will help AptPay scale faster and expand its reach across North America and beyond, drawing on the combined experience of both teams in building and scaling payments businesses.