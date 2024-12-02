Centerbridge Partners has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire MeridianLink, a software platform provider, in an all-cash transaction.

The move values MeridianLink at an enterprise value of approximately USD 2 billion, transforming it into a private company upon closing the transaction. MeridianLink shareholders will receive USD 20 per share in cash. The purchase price represents a premium of 26% over the closing price of MeridianLink shares as of August 8, 2025.

Accelerating growth and innovation for customers

The MeridianLink Board of Directors unanimously approved the transaction, which is expected to close in the second half of 2025, subject to approval by MeridianLink shareholders, regulatory approvals, and customary closing conditions. The holders of approximately 55% of MeridianLink’s shares of common stock have agreed to vote all of the shares of MeridianLink common stock owned by them in favour of the transaction. After the completion of the acquisition, MeridianLink’s common stock will no longer be listed on any public market.

With Centerbridge, MeridianLink aims to accelerate product innovation, leverage AI and data, and optimise customer satisfaction for community financial institutions and reporting agencies. Over the years, MeridianLink’s board has evaluated alternatives to maximise shareholder value. The board reviewed Centerbridge’s proposal, assisted by independent financial and legal advisors. It determined this transaction would create certain, compelling and immediate value for its shareholders at an attractive premium, positioning MeridianLink to increase its competitive edge in a rapidly changing technology landscape.

Centerbridge believes that, as the transformation of the finance and tech sectors continues to accelerate, MeridianLink will support financial institutions to optimise their digital lending and credit reporting features, expand, and deepen client relationships by leveraging the potential of AI and data. The company aims to partner with fintech and tech companies to create opportunities for employees and value for customers.