Business and technology transformation partner Capgemini has announced that it has entered into a definitive transaction agreement for the acquisition of WNS.

The cash consideration for the deal is set to amount to USD 76.0 per WNS share, which represents a premium of 28% to the last 90-day average share price, of 27% to the last 30-day average share price and a premium of 17% to the last closing share price on 3 July 2025. According to the official press release, the total cash consideration will reach USD 3.3 billion, excluding WNS's net financial debt. Additionally, the transaction will be accretive to Capgemini’s normalised EPS by 4% before synergies in 226 and 7% post synergies in 2027.

At the time of writing, the acquisition has been unanimously approved by both Capgemini and WNS’s boards of directors.

How will the deal support Capgemini?

As a business transformation and services partner, WNS merges industry knowledge with business process management, technology, analytics, and AI expertise to support clients. With digital-focused transformation solutions deployed to clients across eight industries, where it offers its automated platforms to facilitate stronger business outcomes, the company centres its efforts on Digital Business Process Services (BPS). This operating model supports strategic engagements that are fundamental to clients’ operations, materialised in long-term contracts with recurring revenue streams.

With this acquisition, Capgemini is set to improve its position in Digital BPS, merging horizontal and vertical process expertise, with a global reach. Also, the deal will enable Capgemini to accompany clients on their business and technology transformation journeys.

Furthermore, the combination of WNS and Capgemini’s complementary offerings and clients is set to facilitate cross-selling opportunities while also creating the foundation for developing the capabilities to seize the Intelligent Operations strategic market prospect. Also, the deal will utilise the investments made by Capgemini in AI through training, offers, and its 25 strategic partnerships, which include Microsoft, Google, AWS, Mistral AI, and NVIDIA.

Details on the transaction

The contemplated deal will be implemented by way of a Court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement under the laws of Jersey. Currently, the transaction is subject to approval by the Royal Court of Jersey and WNS’s shareholders, as well as the receipt of customary regulatory approvals and other conditions. The closing of the acquisition is projected to happen by the end of 2025.