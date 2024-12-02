Accuity acquires KYC, AML solutions provider

SBS enables financial institutions to identify, assess and manage risk across the enterprise. SBS’s solutions perform false positive reduction and risk assessment in the account screening process across a number of sectors, including high volume banks and non-bank financial institutions, bringing intelligence for entity resolution to clients worldwide.

Accuity is a provider of solutions for payments and compliance professionals, offering comprehensive data and software that manage risk and compliance, and tools that optimise payments pathways through its Fircosoft, Bankers Almanac and NRS brands.

SBS is already a long-standing partner of Accuity’s Fircosoft business, leveraging the Fircosoft filter in its solutions.