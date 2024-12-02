Ziosk to launch security and payment solutions

Ziosk will begin accepting orders for the Apple Pay and EMV solutions suite Q1 2016. To take advantage of Ziosk’s mobile payment offering, guests can either swipe or dip their payment cards or make a contactless payment from their personal device. To use Apple Pay, customers simply hold their iPhone near the Ziosk tablets contactless reader while keeping a finger on Touch ID, or, when using Apple Watch, double-click the side button and hold the face up to the reader. A subtle vibration and beep let the diner know the payment was accepted and verified.

When you add a credit or debit card to Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device, nor on Apple servers. Instead, a unique device account number is assigned, encrypted and securely stored in the Secure Element on your device. Each transaction is authorized with a one-time unique dynamic security code.

The new solutions suite will also enable the Ziosk tablet to accept Android Pay. P2PE technology helps to ensure sensitive credit card data is protected from first card swipe, while in transit, all the way to payment providers. To provide P2PE to restaurants, Ziosk partnered with Element, a Vantiv company. Elements Transform P2PE technology provides PCI DSS compliant technology for Ziosk to remove the necessity to transmit and store all sensitive card data.