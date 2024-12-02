Zemana updates anti-keylogger and Android mobile security products

With these updates, the company provides the required security to protect consumer personal identity information as well as businesses sensitive data, like intellectual property.

Zemana AntiLogger, adds a new malware scanning layer which cleans the computer and it also blocks threats–not only viruses, but also malware, trojans, root-kits, ransomware, and boot-kits in real time. It also has the ability to detect and block zero-day (unknown) malware prior they even infect your PC.

Zemana Mobile Antivirus, now includes SMS Malware protection to boost its anti-keylogger feature. Zemana Mobile Antivirus is a security app featuring anti-keylogging protection for Android devices, which is critical in stopping hackers from accessing devices by pretending to be a legitimate application, or from legitimate applications that are stealing users data without their permission and then sending that info (GPS location, email address and etc.) through various channels.

Zemana is a security solution provider for protecting consumer and business endpoints worldwide from identity theft, financial malware, ransomware and spyware.